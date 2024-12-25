Yemeni Armed Forces Spox: Army Targeted “Israeli” Military Site in Yafa with Palestine-2 Missile

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In a statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support for the Palestinian Cause and its commitment to defending Yemen against any foreign aggression.

The statement outlined the successful completion of a military operation targeting an “Israeli” enemy site in the occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”] area.

The Yemeni military reiterated its commitment to fighting against the “Israeli” entity until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the aggression ends.

Below is the full statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces: