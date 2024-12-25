- Home
Yemeni Armed Forces Spox: Army Targeted “Israeli” Military Site in Yafa with Palestine-2 Missile
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In a statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support for the Palestinian Cause and its commitment to defending Yemen against any foreign aggression.
The statement outlined the successful completion of a military operation targeting an “Israeli” enemy site in the occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”] area.
The Yemeni military reiterated its commitment to fighting against the “Israeli” entity until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the aggression ends.
Below is the full statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces:
In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate
He said: {O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.} (Quran, 47:7)
In solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, in response to the ongoing massacres against our brothers in Gaza, and as part of the fifth phase of the support stages in the Battle of the Promised Liberation and the Holy Jihad, and within the framework of responding to the “Israeli” aggression on our country, the missile force carried out a military operation targeting an “Israeli” enemy military site in the occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”] area using a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type.
By the grace of God, the operation successfully achieved its objectives.
The Yemeni Armed Forces, in light of the ongoing war of genocide against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, affirm that they will continue their military operations against the Israeli enemy in the coming period. These operations will not cease until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege on the Palestinian people is lifted.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs.
Long live Yemen, free, honorable and independent.
Victory to Yemen and all free peoples of the nation.
Sanaa, 24th of Jumada Al-Akhira, 1446 AH
December 25, 2024 AD
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces.
