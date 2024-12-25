“Israeli” Occupation Expands Aggression in SW Syria, Seizes Local Weapons

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” army has expanded its invasion of the province of Quneitra in southwestern Syria, forcing the locals there to hand over their weapons to the occupation forces.

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network said “Israeli” forces had fanned out across the provincial capital’s countryside.

The troops then ordered the locals and notable figures in the areas to surrender their arms.

Local sources recently were quoted as saying that the “Israeli” military had transferred more military hardware from Syria’s Tel Aviv-occupied Golan Heights to the province that is situated inside the occupied region.

According to locals, “Israeli” troops had invaded the town of Jubata al-Khashab in the province.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” helicopter gunships and spy drones are reportedly flying across the province’s airspace as well as the Hawz Yarmouk District in the western part of the neighboring province of Dara’a.

Recently, it was reported that the “Israeli” military had occupied as much as 95 percent of Quneitra.

The developments take place amid markedly intensified “Israeli” aggression against Syria’s civilian and military infrastructures in the aftermath of the Arab country’s takeover by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.