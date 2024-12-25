No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

“Israeli” Occupation Expands Aggression in SW Syria, Seizes Local Weapons

“Israeli” Occupation Expands Aggression in SW Syria, Seizes Local Weapons
folder_openSyria access_time 37 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” army has expanded its invasion of the province of Quneitra in southwestern Syria, forcing the locals there to hand over their weapons to the occupation forces.

Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network said “Israeli” forces had fanned out across the provincial capital’s countryside.

The troops then ordered the locals and notable figures in the areas to surrender their arms.

Local sources recently were quoted as saying that the “Israeli” military had transferred more military hardware from Syria’s Tel Aviv-occupied Golan Heights to the province that is situated inside the occupied region.

According to locals, “Israeli” troops had invaded the town of Jubata al-Khashab in the province.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” helicopter gunships and spy drones are reportedly flying across the province’s airspace as well as the Hawz Yarmouk District in the western part of the neighboring province of Dara’a.

Recently, it was reported that the “Israeli” military had occupied as much as 95 percent of Quneitra.

The developments take place amid markedly intensified “Israeli” aggression against Syria’s civilian and military infrastructures in the aftermath of the Arab country’s takeover by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.

 

 

 

Israel Syria quneitra

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Occupation Expands Aggression in SW Syria, Seizes Local Weapons

“Israeli” Occupation Expands Aggression in SW Syria, Seizes Local Weapons

37 minutes ago
Pentagon Admits Massive Surge of US Troops in Syria

Pentagon Admits Massive Surge of US Troops in Syria

3 days ago
UK Diplomats Meet with HTS Leader amid Ongoing Conflict in Syria

UK Diplomats Meet with HTS Leader amid Ongoing Conflict in Syria

7 days ago
“Israeli” Army Advances in Southern Syria, Occupies 370 Square Kilometers

“Israeli” Army Advances in Southern Syria, Occupies 370 Square Kilometers

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 25-12-2024 Hour: 10:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot