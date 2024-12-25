New Yemeni Hypersonic Missile Targets ‘Tel Aviv’

By Staff, Agencies

Sirens sound in central the apartheid “Israeli” entity on early Wednesday as a missile fired from Yemen caused mayhem and chaos in several settlements.

This comes as the “Israeli” occupation military claimed it intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen before it entered the airspace of Occupied Palestine.

"Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception," the military wrote on Telegram.

"Israel's" emergency medical services claimed that no injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

Later, “Israeli” reports revealed that at least 9 “Israelis” were injured in “Tel Aviv” as Zionist settlers sought to flee for cover after Yemeni missile attack

For its part, the Yemeni armed forces announced successfully attacking an “Israeli” military target in the occupied area of Yaffa using a hypersonic ballistic missile, type Palestine 2.

The operation has successfully achieved its objectives.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, in light of the ongoing war of genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip, confirm that they will continue their military operations against the ‘Israeli’ enemy during the coming period and that these operations will not stop unless the aggression on Gaza is stopped and the siege is lifted.”

The strike follows a series of long-range attacks conducted by the Ansarullah revolutionary movement, targeting “Israeli” assets in occupied Palestine. This latest strike triggered sirens in coastal city settlements and the occupied West Bank.

The YAF launched their operations against the “Israeli” entity as an active show of support to the Palestinian people, who have been suffering an unprecedented genocidal war launched by "Israel".

At the same time, the YAF continue to respond to “Israeli”, United States, and United Kingdom aerial naval or aerial assaults launched on the country.