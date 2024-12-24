Gaza Health Ministry to Int’l Community: Protect Hospitals from ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza Ministry of Health warned on Tuesday that the “Israeli” occupation has stepped up its attacks on hospitals in the northern Gaza, calling for "urgent protection" of medical personnel and facilities.

The ministry further underlined that “Israel” has besieged and been “directly” targeting three major hospitals in the area, namely the Indonesian Hospital, Kamal Adwan Hospital, and al-Awda Hospital over the past hours.

The “Israeli” army is “forcing the wounded and patients to evacuate the Indonesian Hospital”, it added.

It stressed that the “Israeli” “bombing is targeting all the departments of the Kamal Adwan Hospital and its surroundings around the clock without stopping.”

“Shrapnel is scattered inside the hospital yard, causing terrifying sounds and serious damage,” the statement added.

“We appeal to all international and UN institutions and concerned parties to urgently intervene to protect the health system in the Gaza Strip,” the ministry pointed out.

The entity’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far martyred at least 45338 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured another 107764 individuals, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

The “Israeli” occupation has systematically blocked the entry of lifesaving food, medicine, medical supplies, fuel, and tents into the besieged Palestinian territory since October 2023.

The territory's critical infrastructure- such as water networks, sanitation facilities and bread mills -has all been razed to the ground.