US: Trump Team Plans Early WHO Exit

By Staff, Agencies

Reuters reported on Tuesday that members of Donald Trump's transition team are preparing for the United States to exit the World Health Organization [WHO] early in his second term.

Lawrence Gostin, a global health law expert at Georgetown University, indicated that such a withdrawal could take place as early as Trump's first day in office.

The Financial Times also reported on the plan, citing multiple experts, although one of the sources, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, was unavailable for comment.

This strategy aligns with Trump's previous efforts to distance the US from the WHO, citing dissatisfaction with its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged deference to China.

Trump has nominated individuals critical of the WHO to key health positions, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic, as a candidate for Health and Human Services Secretary.

Critics argue that a US withdrawal would weaken global health systems, reducing disease surveillance and emergency preparedness while allowing other nations, particularly China, to expand their influence in the sector.

The WHO has not directly commented on the potential withdrawal but has stressed the importance of global cooperation in health efforts.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed optimism that a new pandemic treaty could be finalized by 2025, despite the potential challenges posed by US disengagement.