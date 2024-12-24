Iran: Yemeni Missiles Alter US, ‘Israel’s’ Calculations

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that the precision of Yemeni missiles has significantly disrupted the strategic calculations of the “Israeli”-US alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi praised Yemen’s impactful pro-Palestine operations, highlighting the unprecedented measures undertaken by the Arab nation in support of Gaza and other resistance fronts.

He referenced a series of anti-“Israel” actions carried out by Yemen in recent days, including hypersonic missile strikes deep in the occupied territories.

“The people of Yemen, relying on their indigenous missiles and defensive equipment, have played an unprecedented role in defending the Palestinian people since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” Araghchi emphasized.

He further underscored that “Even under the heaviest bombardments from the American-‘Israeli’ coalition, they target the heart of the occupied territories with their homemade missiles.”

Addressing Iran’s position, Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s unwavering support for all members of the resistance front. However, he singled out Yemen’s resistance for its self-reliance.

“The Yemenis have proven they need no external assistance. Despite dire economic and military conditions, they have stood firm and resisted,” he said.

The Yemeni armed forces have declared their commitment to continue operations until “Israel” ends its ground and aerial aggression in Gaza.