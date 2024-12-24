Yemeni Forces Target “Tel Aviv”, Askalan with Drones, Ballistic Missile

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigade General Yahya Saree announced on Tuesday that it has successfully targeted two “Israeli” military targets, one in occupied Yafa [Tel Aviv] and one in occupied Askalan [Ashkelon].

Saree stressed that the operations came in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance and as a response to the massacres committed against civilians in Gaza.

They came within the fifth phase of their campaign against the “Israeli” occupation and as part of the retaliation against the ongoing Israeli aggression on Yemen.

The first operation targeted a military site in the occupied city of Askalan using a Yafa drone, which successfully hit its target.

The second operation similarly struck a military site in the occupied city of Yafa [Tel Aviv] with a Yafa drone, achieving its intended objectives.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized their commitment to continuing military operations against “Israeli” targets in response to the resistance efforts in Gaza and in solidarity with the calls of the free people of Yemen and the Arab and Islamic nations.

They reiterated that these operations would persist until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted.