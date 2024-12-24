No Script

Talks Underway to Reopen Iran, Syria Embassies

Talks Underway to Reopen Iran, Syria Embassies
By Staff, Agencies

The spokeswoman for the Iranian administration Fatemeh Mohajerani unveiled plans to reopen the embassies of Iran and Syria in Damascus and Tehran.

In comments at a press conference on Tuesday, Mohajerani said Iran has adopted “a diplomatic stance” on the reopening of the country’s embassy in Damascus after the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad.

She noted that both Iran and the ruling body in Syria are prepared to reopen the embassies in Tehran and Damascus.

“We are holding diplomatic consultations to reopen the embassies of the two countries,” the spokeswoman added.

She further noted that “Iran emphasizes the need for the formation of a Syrian government based on the votes of the people and for the protection of the Arab country’s territorial integrity.”

Mohajerani also stressed the importance of preventing the growth and spread of terrorism to avert any harm to Syria and its neighboring states.

Iran closed its embassy in Damascus after it was stormed by armed militants in early December following the fall of the government of Assad.

 

whatshot