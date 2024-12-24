- Home
“Israel” Outrageous at Walmart for Selling Sinwar, Sayyed Nasrallah’s Shirts
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
American retail giant Walmart came under “Israeli” attack on Monday after shirts praising former Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar appeared to have been available for purchase on its online store.
The Sinwar shirts have since appeared to have been removed; however, tops featuring former Hezbollah chief the Greatest Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah still seem to be available for online purchase.
The individual selling the shirts at Walmart also offers for sale on the online website a shirt depicting a swastika on an American flag paired with the inscription "I don't kneel."
