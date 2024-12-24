Gaza’s Corridor of Death: Exposing the ’Israeli’ Kill Zone

By Mohamad Hammoud

The article "'IDF' Soldiers Expose Arbitrary Killings and Rampant Lawlessness in Gaza's Netzarim Corridor," published in Haaretz, reveals harrowing accounts of actions and policies executed by the “Israeli” occupation army in Gaza. Testimonies from soldiers, commanders, and reservists portray the “Netzarim” corridor as a lawless zone characterized by indiscriminate killings and systematic dehumanization. This “kill zone” is an arbitrary boundary, invisible on maps but brutally real on the ground, where anyone entering is automatically labeled a terrorist. Corpses left uncollected serve as grim markers, attracting stray dogs and perpetuating a cycle of fear and violence.

Arbitrary Killings and Civilian Deaths

One of the most damning revelations is the existence of an informal "kill zone" in the “Netzarim” corridor, where civilians are indiscriminately targeted. The division commander designated this area as a "kill zone." Anyone who enters is shot. Although the “Israeli” army denies this designation, testimonies describe a shifting boundary where anyone entering is deemed a terrorist. A recently discharged Division 252 officer explains, "For the division, the kill zone extends as far as a sniper can see." This arbitrary boundary is compounded by the alarming reality that "we're killing civilians there who are then counted as terrorists."

A commander in Division 252 noted that this "line of dead bodies" serves as a grim marker, with corpses left uncollected and scavenged by stray dogs. The testimonies reveal a pervasive culture that conflates all Palestinian casualties with militant activity, often driven by internal competition to report higher body counts. According to one officer, the spokesperson's announcements about casualty numbers have turned this into a competition between units. "If Division 99 kills 150 [people], the next unit aims for 200."

For instance, one soldier recounted a harrowing incident: "The order was clear: 'Anyone crossing the bridge into the [‘Netzarim’] corridor gets a bullet in the head,'" recalls a veteran soldier from Division 252.

"One time, guards spotted someone approaching from the south. We responded as if it was a large militant raid. We took positions and just opened fire. I'm talking about dozens of bullets, maybe more. For about a minute or two, we just kept shooting at the body. People around me were shooting and laughing."

But the incident didn't end there. "We approached the blood-covered body, photographed it, and took the phone. He was just a boy, maybe 16." An intelligence officer collected the items, and hours later, the fighters learned the boy wasn't a Hamas operative – but just a civilian. "That evening, our battalion commander congratulated us for killing a terrorist, saying he hoped we'd kill ten more tomorrow," the fighter adds. The commander said: "Anyone crossing the line is a terrorist, no exceptions, no civilians. Everyone's a terrorist." This deeply troubled me – did I leave my home to sleep in a mouse-infested building for this? To shoot unarmed people?"

Another soldier describes witnessing four unarmed people walking normally, spotted by a surveillance drone. Despite clearly not appearing as militants, a tank advanced and opened fire with its machine gun. "Hundreds of bullets," he recalls. Three died immediately ["the sight haunts me," he says], while the fourth survived and raised his hands in surrender. "We put him in a cage set up near our position, stripped off his clothes, and left him there," the soldier recounts. "Soldiers passing by spat on him. It was disgusting. Finally, a military interrogator came, questioned him briefly while holding a gun to his head, then ordered his release." The man had simply been trying to reach his uncles in northern Gaza.

Breakdown of Oversight and Command

The article also highlights the erosion of military oversight and discipline. Commanders and soldiers describe a decentralized command structure that grants lower-ranking officers near-unchecked authority to conduct airstrikes and ground operations. This decentralization has led to what one soldier characterized as a "Wild West" atmosphere, with units operating like independent militias. The misuse of the "flash procedure," intended for emergencies, has reportedly allowed the circumvention of standard approval processes for airstrikes. Such practices not only undermine the “Israeli” army’s claims of adhering to international standards but also increase the risk of civilian harm.

Brigadier General Vach’s Doctrine

Brigadier General Yehuda Vach’s leadership in Division 252 emerges as a pivotal focus in the article. His statements, such as declaring "there are no innocents in Gaza" and equating all individuals entering the kill zone with terrorists, exemplify the dehumanization underlying the “Israeli” army’s operations in the corridor. Vach’s unauthorized initiatives, including attempts to forcibly relocate Gaza’s northern population, further illustrate the breakdown of centralized control and adherence to international norms. Testimonies suggest that such conduct has not only escalated violence but also contributed to a pervasive sense of moral disillusionment among the “Israeli” army personnel.

Moral and Psychological Toll on Soldiers

The accounts documented in the article have significant implications for the “Israeli” army’s credibility and the broader “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict. The indiscriminate targeting of civilians and the use of excessive force contradict international humanitarian law, which mandates the protection of non-combatants and proportionality in the use of force. Additionally, these reported practices risk perpetuating cycles of violence and deepening mistrust between “Israelis” and Palestinians. As one soldier lamented, the dehumanization inherent in these operations "doesn't just kill Arabs; it kills us too," highlighting the psychological toll on those tasked with carrying out these actions.

Implications for International Law and Credibility

The practices reported in the “Netzarim” corridor starkly contradict international humanitarian law, which mandates the protection of non-combatants and proportional use of force. The indiscriminate killings and lack of accountability perpetuate cycles of violence and deepen mistrust between “Israelis” and Palestinians. Moreover, the discrepancies between official narratives and on-the-ground testimonies undermine the “Israeli” army’s credibility and the broader pursuit of peace in the region.

Conclusion

The Haaretz article provides a sobering examination of the human and moral cost of military operations in the Netzarim corridor. The testimonies of “Israeli” army’s soldiers and commanders underscore the urgent need for greater oversight, accountability, and adherence to international norms. Addressing these issues is essential not only for justice and humanity but also for fostering a path toward lasting peace in the region.