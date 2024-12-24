New Yemeni Missile Targets “Tel Aviv”: Chaos, Mayhem and Several Injuries

By Staff, Agencies

A missile flown from the direction of Yemen towards the heart of “Tel Aviv” in the occupied Palestinian territories stirs up a bedlam in the city and results in a dangerous stampede.

The projectile caused missile sirens sound throughout several areas in the central part of the territories on Tuesday, the entity’s “Home Front” reported.

The “Israeli” ambulance service said as many as 20 “Israelis” were injured during a stampede that was created as illegal settlers crammed “Tel Aviv’s” streets while running for shelter.

The “Israeli” military, meanwhile, alleged that it had “intercepted” the projectile “before” its entering the territories’ skies.

The military almost routinely comes up with the claim in all such cases, only to be refuted by Yemen’s Armed Forces.

The forces have markedly intensified their pro-Palestinian strikes against the territories and other Israeli targets.

The operations began following the “Israeli” launch of a war of genocide against the Gaza Strip last October.

The brutal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of more than 45,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

As a means of trying to stop the pro-Palestinian Yemeni operations, the entity and the United States, its closest and most supportive ally, have been conducting many aerial assaults against Yemen, prompting the latter to also start targeting the American military assets that are deployed off the Yemeni coastline.

Earlier, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Yemeni popular resistance movement Ansarullah’s Political Council, warned that the carrier’s continued deployment to the waters translated into “declaration of war.”

“The American aircraft carrier’s continued stay carries the message of war, threat, and militarization of the Red Sea,” the official said.