“Israel” Admits Assassinating Resistance Leaders, Threatens Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity has admitted to assassinating the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas former political leader, alleging that it would visit the same fate on resistance fighters and people in Yemen, which has been conducting numerous anti-“Israeli” strikes.

“Israeli” minister for military affairs Yizrael Katz made the remarks on Monday, claiming that the entity would escalate its attacks against Yemen, including by staging assassinations.

“Just as we did to [Ismail] Haniyeh, [Yahya] Sinwar, and [Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon,” Katz alleged, referring to the former Hamas Political Bureau chief, his successor, and the former secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, the occupation entity would “damage the strategic infrastructure, and behead the leaders” of whatever party that takes aim at it.

Haniyeh was assassinated back in July after “Israel” carried out a targeted killing operation against the Iranian capital Tehran, to which he had travelled as an official guest to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“Israel” assassinated Haniyeh’s successor, Sinwar, in another attack against the Gaza Strip in October, and staged a targeted killing strike against Beirut in September that resulted in the assassination of Sayyed Nasrallah.

Katz threatened that the entity would carry out the atrocities that he had mentioned in Yemen’s capital Sana’a and western port city of al-Hudaydah.

“Whoever will raise his hand to ‘Israel’, his hand will be severed. The ‘Israeli’ military's long arm will harm him and will settle the score."

Katz further claimed that “Tel Aviv” had “defeated Hamas,” adding, “We have won over Hezbollah, have blinded Iran's defense systems, and damaged the production systems, we have toppled [former Syrian president Bashar] al-Assad in Syria.”

The resistance groups and their fellow movements across the region have, however, vowed that they would always emerge stronger and more capable from the regime’s attacks, and would not be affected by any hostile measures, including assassination of their leaders.

The “Israeli” official, however, went on to say, “We have dealt a severe blow” to the regional Axis of Resistance, “and we will also deal a severe blow” to Yemen’s popular resistance Ansarullah movement, “which remains the last to stand and fire at ‘Israel’.”