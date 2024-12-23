Manufactured ’Heroes’: How the West Tailors Al-Julani and Zelensky for Its Hegemonic Agenda

By Fatima Haydar

Beirut – In the theater of global politics, certain figures emerge as marionettes, dancing to the tunes of external powers; among them are Abu Mohammad Al-Julani, leader of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS], and Vladimir Zelensky, president of Ukraine. Despite operating in vastly different arenas, these two men bear striking similarities as tools of Western geopolitical ambitions. Their narratives, personas and even symbolic attire paint a picture of figures molded to fit the West’s hegemonic project.

Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing

Al-Julani and Zelensky both wear their roles like a tailored suit—one that’s designed to appease their Western patrons. A striking symbol of this is the ubiquitous "green shirt"—the olive-green military-style outfits they both don. For Zelensky, the plain green sweater has become a symbol of resilience, presenting him as a wartime leader standing firm against adversity. For Al-Julani, the camouflage fatigues are a calculated effort to distance himself from his brutal past and rebrand as a “freedom fighter.” Both outfits serve as stage props, signaling humility and strength while masking the darker truths beneath the surface.

Al-Julani: The Terrorist Turned "Partner"

Al-Julani’s past reads like a horror story. Rising from the ranks of Al-Qaeda and later playing a significant role in the formation of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”], he is no stranger to violence. His hands are drenched in the blood of countless innocents, having spearheaded atrocities under the banners of extremism. From mass executions to the enforcement of draconian laws, Al-Julani was a central figure in terrorizing communities across Syria.

Yet, in a feat of political gymnastics, the West has rebranded him. His alliance with Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and the strategic distancing from overt ties to Al-Qaeda have allowed him to be painted as a “lesser evil.” This shift coincided with the US removing its reward for information on Al-Julani, a move that signaled his growing utility to Western interests. Once branded as a terrorist with a $10 million bounty, Al-Julani’s transformation into a “partner” exemplifies the West’s willingness to rewrite narratives when it aligns with their geopolitical aims. The media has taken great pains to sanitize his image, portraying him as a pragmatic leader seeking stability in Syria’s chaos. It’s a classic case of putting lipstick on a pig—an effort to humanize a man whose history is steeped in brutality.

Recently, Al-Julani has even appeared in a suit and necktie, with his beard trimmed—an unmistakable attempt to project a polished, statesman-like image. Now presenting himself as Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, he aims to further distance himself from his extremist past. This rebranding is designed to make a favorable impression on Western politicians flying to Syria to meet with him. But no amount of sartorial transformation can disguise the true wolf beneath the facade.

Adding to the irony, Al-Julani’s rise to power has coincided with an increased “Israeli” presence in Syria. While the Bashar Assad government has long been a staunch opponent of the apartheid “Israeli” entity, resisting its incursions and influence, Al-Julani’s control has created a fragmented Syria—one that has seen “Israeli” forces take advantage of the disarray to invade Syrian territories. This development underscores the paradox of Al-Julani’s leadership: a figure claiming to protect Syria but whose ascent has paved the way for its vulnerability.

Zelensky: The West’s Poster Boy

On the other hand, Zelensky’s meteoric rise from comedian to wartime president is no less theatrical. Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, Zelensky has been thrust into the spotlight as the face of “resistance” against Russian “aggression”. His every move, from his impassioned speeches to his casual green shirt, is a masterclass in narrative crafting. But this polished image obscures the strings behind the scenes—Western powers steering Ukraine’s policies to serve their broader agenda of weakening Russia.

Zelensky’s leadership has turned Ukraine into a battlefield for NATO’s proxy war, sacrificing his country’s sovereignty on the altar of Western interests. While he is hailed as a hero, the reality is that his decisions often deepen the suffering of his people, prolonging a conflict that primarily benefits his patrons.

Tools in a Hegemonic Project

What ties Al-Julani and Zelensky together is their shared role in the West’s hegemonic project. The US, in particular, has pursued a strategy of maintaining fragmentation and control in the Middle East, leveraging figures like Al-Julani to serve its interests. This goal is evident in its actions, such as removing the bounty on Al-Julani’s head when his utility as a regional pawn became apparent. By rebranding him and offering implicit support, the US ensures that its influence persists, perpetuating instability that prevents the rise of unified resistance to its agenda. Al-Julani’s transformation from terrorist to “freedom fighter” serves Western interests by ensuring Syria remains fragmented and destabilized.

This prevents a unified front that could challenge US and European designs in the region. Similarly, Zelensky’s wartime leadership keeps Ukraine tethered to the West, turning the nation into a buffer state against Russia while NATO expands its influence.

Brutality in the Shadows

While Zelensky's war is fought with weapons and diplomacy, Al-Julani’s war has been one of bloodshed and terror. The atrocities committed by his forces, from public executions to the persecution of minorities, reveal a ruthless streak that no amount of rebranding can hide.

His past affiliations with Daesh and Al-Qaeda should be a red flag, yet the West has turned a blind eye in pursuit of its own objectives. It’s a devil’s bargain—using a man steeped in violence as a pawn in a larger game.

Two Sides of the Same Coin

The parallels between Al-Julani and Zelensky highlight the West’s ability to craft narratives that suit its agenda. Both men, despite their vastly different contexts, are two sides of the same coin—symbols of a geopolitical strategy that thrives on manipulation and control. The “green shirt” they wear is more than just a costume; it’s a metaphor for how their images have been dressed up to conceal the grim realities of their roles.

As the saying goes, “You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear”. Yet, through careful image crafting and narrative control, the West has attempted just that, presenting Al-Julani and Zelensky as heroes of their respective causes while ignoring the darker truths that lie beneath.

Ultimately, however, history has shown that the West’s puppets are often discarded once their utility wanes. Al-Julani and Zelensky, despite their carefully crafted images, are no exception. For instance, during Ukraine’s dire need for military aid, the West delayed sending critical defense systems, including tanks and air defenses, exposing gaps in their proclaimed support. Additionally, the sudden shift to discussions of peace negotiations, even as Ukraine bore the brunt of conflict, left Zelensky grappling with an uncertain future.

The same powers that elevated them will not hesitate to abandon them when they no longer serve a purpose. Their stories serve as a cautionary tale of how easily marionettes can be cut loose, left to face the consequences of their roles in a larger, merciless game of geopolitics.