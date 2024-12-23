- Home
IRG: No Power Capable of Defeating IRG
Iran
By Staff, Agencies
The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Gurds Major General Hossein Salami confirmed that “No power in the world is capable of defeating the Islamic Revolution Guards.”
In a speech on board an oceangoing warship at Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Monday, he praised his forces for their devotion to duty.
Highlighting the IRG’s courage in the battlefield and its efforts to help the Iranian people, the commander stressed that no power in the world is able to overcome the IRG, be it on the ground, at the sea or in the air.
“The IRG naval forces are selflessly and resolutely safeguarding Iran and have become a source of strength for the Iranian people,” he stated.
