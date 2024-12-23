No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

IRG: No Power Capable of Defeating IRG

IRG: No Power Capable of Defeating IRG
folder_openIran access_time 16 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Gurds Major General Hossein Salami confirmed that “No power in the world is capable of defeating the Islamic Revolution Guards.”

In a speech on board an oceangoing warship at Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Monday, he praised his forces for their devotion to duty.

Highlighting the IRG’s courage in the battlefield and its efforts to help the Iranian people, the commander stressed that no power in the world is able to overcome the IRG, be it on the ground, at the sea or in the air.

“The IRG naval forces are selflessly and resolutely safeguarding Iran and have become a source of strength for the Iranian people,” he stated.

 

Iran IRG HosseinSalami

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG: No Power Capable of Defeating IRG

IRG: No Power Capable of Defeating IRG

16 minutes ago
Iran, EU3 to Resume Talks in Mid-January

Iran, EU3 to Resume Talks in Mid-January

2 hours ago
Pezeshkian: Ending “Israeli” Aggression Must Be Region’s Top Priority

Pezeshkian: Ending “Israeli” Aggression Must Be Region’s Top Priority

3 days ago
Iranian President to Visit Egypt for First Time in 11 Years for D-8 Summit

Iranian President to Visit Egypt for First Time in 11 Years for D-8 Summit

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 23-12-2024 Hour: 12:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot