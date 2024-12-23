No Script

Iran, EU3 to Resume Talks in Mid-January

folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that a fresh round of negotiations between Iran and the European troika about regional issues and Tehran’s nuclear program will be held in mid-January.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, said Iran and the EU3 -France, the UK and Germany- have agreed to proceed with the negotiations.

He noted that a new round of talks has been slated for the last week of the current Iranian month, namely in mid-January.

The spokesman stated that Iran and the EU3 have agreed to continue the negotiations in the previous format and context.

“We will express our demands and concerns about the region and other subjects. The nuclear issue will be one of them too,” Baqaei added.

Deputy foreign ministers from Iran, France, the UK and Germany convened in Switzerland’s Geneva on November 29 to discuss a range of bilateral, regional and international issues, including the possibility of revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

