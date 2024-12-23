US: Trump Eyes Greenland, Suggests Buying Territory

By Staff, Agencies

US President-elect Donald Trump mulled over acquiring Greenland after naming PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as US Ambassador to Denmark on Sunday.

During his first administration, Trump expressed his interest in buying Greenland and later canceled a state visit to Denmark after Danish officials explicitly stated that the territory - part of their kingdom - was not for sale.

However, over the weekend, Trump restated his comments after presenting Panamian officials with an ultimatum: Lower transit fees to the US for shipments coming through the Panama Canal, or return its control to the United States.

"For purposes of “National” Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," he claimed in a post published on his Truth Social platform, adding that his latest pick, Ken Howery, would do an utmost job in relaying the country's interests.

Since 1827, the US has repeatedly considered or attempted to purchase Greenland, the largest island in the world that is not a continent.

While geographically part of North America, Greenland maintains strong geopolitical connections to Europe and has received funding from the European Union, as it is classified as an overseas territory linked to the bloc through Denmark.

Greenland is rich in natural resources such as gold, silver, copper, and uranium, and there is believed to be substantial potential for oil in the waters surrounding the island. The territory also has access to the Arctic, a region where nations are competing for resources.

In recent years, Russia has attempted to claim areas extending to Greenland's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The US president also argued that the Arctic is an ecologically very "vulnerable" region and required special attention to ensure its protection as it is considered "to a large extent related to the Arctic".