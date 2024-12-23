Imam Khamenei: ‘Israel’ Failed to Destroy Hamas, Hezbollah…Iran Has No Proxies

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Iran does not have or need any proxy forces, stressing that the resistance forces in Yemen, Lebanon and Palestine are acting single-handedly with the power of faith.

Imam Khamenei made the remark in a meeting with a large number of elegists and eulogists in Tehran on Sunday.

His Eminence further described Lady Fatimah Zahra as a perfect role model for all humanity in “rising for the truth, perseverance, courage, frankness, and strength in reasoning and argumentation.”

The Leader also emphasized, in reference to the enemies’ efforts to spread fear, division, and despair, that the characteristic of the followers of devil is exaggeration and fabrication, and the remedy is the jihad of clarification, speaking the truth, and presenting logical arguments.

In parallel, Imam Khamenei pointed to the failure of the Zionist entity to achieve any of its goals in its efforts to destroy Hamas and Hezbollah resistance movements, stating, “The honorable nations of the region, by divine grace, will uproot this ominous regime and create a better tomorrow for the region.”

Addressing regional issues, including the situation in Syria, the Leader said, “A group of rioters, with the help and planning of foreign governments, managed to exploit Syria’s internal weaknesses to plunge the country into chaos.”

He reiterated his earlier remarks about the United States’ dual strategy for regional countries, which involves either “establishing a dictatorial regime that is submissive toward them” or, if that fails, “fomenting unrest in the country”.

“Their plans in Syria led to unrest and chaos, and now the United States, the Zionist entity, and their allies, feeling victorious, have resorted to extravagant claims and nonsensical talk, like the followers of devil,” the Leader stated.

Meanwhile, Imam Khamenei also cited a statement by an American official about “providing assistance and support to anyone causing unrest in Iran” as an example of the enemies’ boastful rhetoric and added, “The Iranian nation with their strong steps will trample underfoot any US mercenary who accepts this role.”

Reacting to the Zionist entity’s boastful claims of victory, he asked, “Is it a victory to kill over forty thousand women and children with bombs but fail to achieve even one of your declared objectives at the start of the war?”

“Have you destroyed Hamas or freed your captives in Gaza? Despite martyring a great leader like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, have you managed to eliminate Hezbollah in Lebanon?” he added.

The Leader described the resistance in the region, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, as alive and thriving. "Therefore, you have not won; rather, you have been defeated," he stated, while addressing the Zionists.

He attributed the Zionist advance into Syrian territory and the occupation of some areas to the lack of resistance, even from a single soldier. “This unimpeded movement is not a victory, of course. Without a doubt, the proud, brave, Syrian youth will drive you out of there," he remarked.

The third point articulated by Imam Khamenei regarding regional developments addressed the psychological and propaganda warfare against Iran, with claims of losing proxy forces within the region.

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic does not have proxies, he stated, “Yemen, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the PIJ are fighting because they have faith, and the power of faith has brought them to the resistance field.”

The Leader underscored that if the Islamic Republic ever wishes to take action, it will not need proxy forces. “Faithful and honorable men in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, and, God willing, soon in Syria, are fighting against oppression and the crimes of the imposed the Zionist entity. The Islamic Republic is also fighting, and by God's will, we will remove this entity from the region,” he added

Referring to the emergence of Hezbollah amidst the riots and civil wars of the 1980s in Lebanon, Imam Khamenei noted, “From the heart of those threats and insecurities, emerged a remarkable opportunity in the form of Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Not only did incidents such as the martyrdom of prominent figures like Sayyed Abbas Mousawi not weaken the movement, rather, it made it stronger. The future and present of the resistance will continue to be the same.”

Imam Khamenei emphasized that creating opportunities from the depths of threats depends on vigilance, a sense of responsibility, and fulfilling one’s duties. He asserted that the future of the region will be better tomorrow than it is today.

“We predict that a strong, honorable group will also emerge in Syria, as today’s youth in Syria have nothing left to lose. Their schools, universities, homes, and streets are fraught with insecurity. Therefore, they must stand firmly against those who orchestrate and perpetuate this insecurity and strive to overcome them,” he stated.

In the first part of his speech, while elucidating the character of Fatimah Zahra, the Leader stated, “The entirety of her life, especially during the brief period after the Prophet's demise, was continuously spent on clarifying the truths and solid foundations of the [Islamic] religion. This serves as a model and a pinnacle that, while it may never be fully reached, should always be the direction toward which we strive.”

He noted that that taking the characteristics of Fatimah Zahra as a model is the way to attract the love of that unique personality. “One of the most important of these characteristics is the continuous clarification of the truth. In fact, elegies are a continuation of this jihad of clarification,” he remarked.

The Leader described elegists as those who practice jihad using their words. The recitation of an elegy is a fully-equipped medium and a composite art form, the dimensions of which are manifested in form and content, words and meaning, poetry, melody, and sound, crowd management, and face-to-face interaction with people.”

Imam Khamenei considered the clarification of current issues to be a genuine necessity. Referring to the hidden and overt planning and expenditure by the enemy to sow doubt and distort the truth, he stated, “Elegists are among those who can provide an appropriate and effective response to the enemy through the jihad of clarification, raising awareness, fostering hope, and creating dynamism.”

Imam Khamenei described the trio of “spreading fear, sowing discord, and creating despair” as the triangular objectives of the anti-Islamic and anti-Iranian enemy. “The main trick and work of Satan is to instill fear and terror. Those engaged in literature, poetry, and thought should convey 'courage, awareness, and resistance' to the people through a pleasing logic,’” he stated.