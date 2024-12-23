Yemeni Forces Down American Warplane, Ready for Confrontation

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement revealed thar the country’s attacks against American targets baffled the United States air defense systems, thus resulting in "friendly fire" that brought down an American warplane.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the group’s Political Bureau, made the announcement.

“Our attacks confused the US’s air defenses, and caused the country’s fighter plane to crash due to friendly fire,” he said.

The official described Yemen’s pro-Palestinian attacks against American and “Israeli” targets as “effective,” saying the strikes had succeeded in achieving their intended results since their onset last October.

The United States Central Command [CENTCOM] confirmed that a Super Hornet fighter aircraft has been shot down in what it claimed to be a case of “friendly fire” over the Red Sea.

The forces have been conducting numerous such strikes since October 7, 2023, when the “Israeli” entity began taking the Gaza Strip under a United States-backed genocidal war that has so far claimed the lives of at least 45,259 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Bukhaiti’s remarks came after Yemen’s Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi warned Washington that the country was capable of sinking the US’s naval fleets, and was in possession of weapons that it had refused to deploy so far.

Yemen’s pro-Palestinian strikes have mounted enormous pressure on the “Israeli” entity by forcing the vessels trying to ship military hardware and other commodities to the occupied territories to take the longer route around Africa.

The operations have, among other things, effectively shut down the port of “Eilat”, which is located in the southernmost tip of the occupied territories.

Bukhaiti said the operations have mounted an economic siege against the “Israeli” entity and afflicted damage on its security.

He, meanwhile, pointed to the intense deadly attacks that the US, the UK, and the entity have been conducting against Yemen as a means of trying to stop its pro-Palestinian strikes.

“We are likely to receive painful blows, but the more the enemy mobilizes its forces against us, the more certain we become of achieving victory.”

Whenever Yemen comes under Western and “Israeli” aggression, “it emerges stronger and triumphant from the situation, and its internal unity increases,” the official noted.

“We are prepared to pay the price of standing by the side of Gaza, and are not afraid of the enemy’s targeted killing operations.”

Referring to the West’s designation of Ansarullah as a “terrorist organization,” Bukhaiti said, “The terrorists are actually those who perpetrate crimes in Gaza, and those who support them.”

“Our operations seek to stop the genocide in Gaza. The Zionist entity is incapable of confronting us alone, and is, therefore, seeking help from those who support it.”