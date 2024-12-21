- Home
100,000 “Israeli” Soldiers to Be Disabled By 2030
By Staff
“Israeli” media outlets are reporting about a health crisis plaguing the military. The “Israel” Broadcasting Authority cited army estimates about “the number of disabled soldiers reaching 100,000 by 2030.”
According to the “Israeli” army, 60% of those disabled will suffer from mental disorders.
The “Israeli” website, Walla!, reported that between October 7, 2023 and Wednesday, December 18, 2024, 25,000 people from the “‘Israeli’ army, security forces, and settlers” were wounded.
According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, war injuries “affect soldiers’ physical and mental abilities, as well as their daily lives and their desire to adapt and return to normal life.”
“Israel’s” Channel 12 published an “Israeli” investigation by the Tel-Hai Academic College, which found that 50% of the settlers in northern “Israel” take sedatives, and 36% of the displaced see a psychologist.
Channel 12 concluded from the results of the investigation that “the settlers in the north do not accept security guarantees from the ‘Israeli’ army, and very few have returned to their homes so far.”
