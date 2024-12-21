No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

100,000 “Israeli” Soldiers to Be Disabled By 2030

100,000 “Israeli” Soldiers to Be Disabled By 2030
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

“Israeli” media outlets are reporting about a health crisis plaguing the military. The “Israel” Broadcasting Authority cited army estimates about “the number of disabled soldiers reaching 100,000 by 2030.”

According to the “Israeli” army, 60% of those disabled will suffer from mental disorders.

The “Israeli” website, Walla!, reported that between October 7, 2023 and Wednesday, December 18, 2024, 25,000 people from the “‘Israeli’ army, security forces, and settlers” were wounded.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, war injuries “affect soldiers’ physical and mental abilities, as well as their daily lives and their desire to adapt and return to normal life.”

“Israel’s” Channel 12 published an “Israeli” investigation by the Tel-Hai Academic College, which found that 50% of the settlers in northern “Israel” take sedatives, and 36% of the displaced see a psychologist.

Channel 12 concluded from the results of the investigation that “the settlers in the north do not accept security guarantees from the ‘Israeli’ army, and very few have returned to their homes so far.”

Israel Gaza

Comments

  1. Related News
100,000 “Israeli” Soldiers to Be Disabled By 2030

100,000 “Israeli” Soldiers to Be Disabled By 2030

7 hours ago
Bibi to Skip Auschwitz Liberation Event in Poland amid War Crime Arrest Concerns

Bibi to Skip Auschwitz Liberation Event in Poland amid War Crime Arrest Concerns

22 hours ago
“Israeli” Media Tour of the North: 50% of Buildings Damaged by Hezbollah fire

“Israeli” Media Tour of the North: 50% of Buildings Damaged by Hezbollah fire

2 days ago
Declassified Documents: US Knew of “Israel’s” Nuke Weapons Production Since the 1960s

Declassified Documents: US Knew of “Israel’s” Nuke Weapons Production Since the 1960s

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 21-12-2024 Hour: 03:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot