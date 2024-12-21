Netanyahu: What Startled Me is Thet [Sayyed] Nasrallah Was the Axis of the Axis

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that before his assassination, the Greatest Hezbollah Martyr late Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah “was literally taking over the command of the military actions. But the thing that startled me was that I realized he was the axis of the axis, replacing [Qassem] Soleimani.”

Meanwhile, Bibi said he would not “agree to end the war in Gaza before we remove Hamas”.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal editorial writer Elliot Kaufman, which was later published in the US newspaper on Friday, “We’re not going to leave them in power in Gaza, 30 miles from ‘Tel Aviv’. It’s not going to happen,” he said amid calls by many to accept a lasting ceasefire-captives release deal in the Palestinian enclave.

The Journal op-ed notes that the “Israeli” prime minister only envisions such a deal to be a partial one if the Palestinian terrorist organization is still intact.

The “Israeli” leader told Kaufman that “Israel” is "winning big" against its opponents and the dismantlement of Syria's Assad regime, the op-ed notes.

Netanyahu also claimed in the interview that only days after October 7, some “Israeli” military officials suggested going more after the Hezbollah so that Hamas would be left "intact in the south," to which the prime minister disagreed and said, "We shouldn’t conduct a two-front war. One massive front at a time. We’re here to uproot Hamas—not to deliver deterrent blows, but to destroy it.”

Netanyahu then defended “Israel's” position to occupy the Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza's south, saying, "It’s not enough to destroy Hamas if you don’t control the southern closure."