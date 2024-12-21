Yemen’s Ballistic Missile Injures 20 “Israelis”

By Staff, Agencies

At least 20 “Israeli” settlers have sustained injuries after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen struck the central part of the “Israeli”-occupied territories, as Yemeni Armed Forces continue their operations in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Ha'aretz newspaper quoted the emergency teams of the Zionist entity as saying that 20 injured in the attack early Saturday had been transferred to the Wolfson Medical Center in “Tel Aviv” district city of “Holon” and the “Ichilov” hospital.

Footage from the site showed a crater where the missile had impacted.

The missile triggered sirens to sound throughout the central sector of the occupied lands at 3:44 a.m. local time, sending millions rushing to shelters from their beds, according to “Israeli” media outlets.

The “Israeli” military said its “attempted interceptions did not succeed.” It stated that the details of the incident were being investigated.

Videos on social media showed the moment of impact and the failed interceptions.

Footage also showed exploded windows and debris in several surrounding apartments, apparently as a result of the shockwave.

The latest missile attack from Yemen came only two days after Yemeni forces conducted a successful military operation against two “strategic” military sites in Tel Aviv, using ballistic missiles.

Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement on Thursday that the country’s missile units carried out a targeted military operation, striking two “Israeli” sensitive military sites in Tel Aviv with two Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missiles.

Shortly afterwards, “Israeli” warplanes carried out intense airstrikes against the Haziz and Dhahban power stations near the Yemeni capital Sana’a, as well as the Hodeidah port and Ras Isa oil terminal along the Arab country’s western coast.

Fourteen fighter jets, alongside refuelers and spy planes, flew some 2,000 kilometers and dropped over 60 munitions on targets inside Yemen, the “Israeli” army said at the time.