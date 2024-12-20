Yemenis Rally to Support Palestinians, Denounce US-“Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni people held widespread demonstrations on Friday across the country, including a massive march in Sanaa, to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and readiness to confront any potential American-“Israeli” aggression against Yemen.

In a final statement, participants chanted anti-American and anti-“Israeli” slogans, reaffirming their commitment to resisting these forces.

The demonstrations followed deadly “Israeli” airstrikes on Sanaa and Hodeida, which targeted Haziz and Dhahban power stations, the Hodeida port, and the Ras Isa oil facility, resulting in casualties.

Protesters warned Muslim nations that their stance on principles and values would shape future relations globally. They also commemorated the anniversary of Hamas and its military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, praising ongoing resistance operations in Gaza.

The statement urged Muslim and Arab countries to mobilize resources to support Palestinians and actively join fronts aiding the resistance in Gaza.

“Israel” initiated its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, in response to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas, a reaction to the entity’s decades of oppression and violence against Palestinians.

The assault has so far claimed over 45,200 Palestinian lives, primarily women and children, and left approximately 107,500 injured. Thousands remain missing under rubble, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry on Friday.