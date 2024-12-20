Qassam Brigades Report Killing Four “Israeli” Soldiers amid Gaza Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Hamas resistance movement, announced the killing of four “Israeli” soldiers during a close-range operation in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a brief statement, the Qassam Brigades reported that its fighters fatally stabbed an “Israeli” officer and three soldiers on Thursday morning at the Jabalia refugee camp. They also seized assault rifles and other weapons from the deceased soldiers.

The “Israeli” military has not commented on the statement.

Additionally, the Brigades claimed responsibility for targeting an “Israeli” military base with a Zouari kamikaze drone. The drone is named after Mohamed Zouari, a Tunisian engineer and drone expert who was assassinated in 2016, by Mossad.

These actions follow another operation on Wednesday, during which Hamas fighters killed five “Israeli” soldiers in central Jabalia, also in close-range combat.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” military forces continued their attacks across Gaza, resulting in at least 16 more fatalities, according to various media sources.

Six Palestinians were killed by artillery fire on al-Nuzha Street in Jabalia al-Balad.

One Palestinian was killed in an attack on a group of civilians in the Zeitoun neighborhood of southeast Gaza City.

Three others died in an airstrike on Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, per Wafa news agency reports.

The conflict intensified after October 7, 2023, when the Hamas resistance movement launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in response to the occupying entity's decades-long campaign of aggression and oppression against Palestinians.

Since the onset of the war, the Gaza Health Ministry reports that 45,129 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been murdered, with another 107,338 injured. Thousands remain missing, believed to be buried under rubble. In the last 24 hours alone, 32 deaths were recorded.

The “Israeli” entity has systematically blocked the entry of essential supplies, including food, medicine, fuel, and shelter, into Gaza since October 2023. The territory’s critical infrastructure, including water networks, sanitation facilities and bread mills, has been entirely destroyed.