Putin: No Conversation with Trump in Over Four Years

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed during his annual end-of-year press conference on Thursday that he has not spoken to former US President Donald Trump for more than four years.

He expressed readiness for a future meeting, noting, “There will be plenty to discuss.”

Putin's comments came in response to a question from NBC News journalist Keir Simmons, who suggested that Russia’s global position might have weakened, potentially giving the US president-elect an advantage in future talks.

Putin dismissed these claims, stating, “I don’t know when we will meet because he has not said anything about it. Of course, I’m ready to talk anytime; I will be ready to meet with him if he wishes.”

The Russian leader rejected the notion of a weakened Russia, asserting that those who claim otherwise “really want to see Russia in a weakened state.”

He invoked the words of a “well-known writer,” saying, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”

Putin emphasized Russia's economic resilience and military strength, stating, “Russia has become significantly stronger over the past two or three years. We are becoming a truly sovereign country, barely dependent on anybody. We stand firmly on our own feet economically.”

He also highlighted the high combat readiness of Russia’s armed forces and the rapid expansion of its defense industry.

“Russia has achieved the state we aimed for—strengthened sovereignty—and will make decisions solely based on our national interests,” Putin added.

In contrast, Trump, during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago earlier in the week, declined to confirm whether he had spoken to Putin since his recent election victory.

However, he indicated plans to engage with Putin and other leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We’ll be talking to President Putin, and we’ll be talking to the representatives, Zelensky and representatives from Ukraine,” Trump said, urging an end to the conflict he described as “carnage.”

Trump has frequently claimed he could resolve the Ukraine conflict within “24 hours” of taking office, promising “peace through strength” without elaborating on specifics.

Putin previously acknowledged Trump’s remarks, describing them as “deserving attention” and expressing openness to discussions with the president-elect.

“Should there be an opportunity for a meeting with the newly-elected President Donald Trump, I am confident there will be plenty to discuss,” Putin reiterated.