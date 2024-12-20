Pezeshkian: Ending “Israeli” Aggression Must Be Region’s Top Priority

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that halting the "Israeli" entity’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria should be the foremost priority for the countries of West Asia.

Speaking at a meeting on the Gaza Strip situation during the D-8 Developing summit in Cairo on Thursday, he emphasized the gravity of the region’s current unstable and sensitive situation.

“As we approach the final days of the fourteenth month of the 'Israeli' entity’s war against Gaza, we are witnessing a series of atrocities representing the peak of all tragedies and crimes committed against the Palestinian people,” Pezeshkian said, highlighting the ongoing attacks in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Pezeshkian stressed that the acts of aggression over the past year have deprived Palestinians of their basic rights, including independence, security, welfare, and education.

The ongoing attacks, particularly on Gaza, have also stripped them of their right to life, food, water, shelter and basic communication with their loved ones, especially affecting women and children.

He condemned the severity of the “Israeli” entity’s crimes in Gaza, which have stirred global condemnation and deeply wounded human conscience.

He called for immediate action to confront these crimes, emphasizing that regional cooperation and coordination are essential to address the ongoing violations.

Pezeshkian stressed that the first step in halting these attacks is to pressure the "Israeli" entity to implement a ceasefire in Gaza and to stop the attacks on Lebanon and Syria.

He further urged the D-8 countries to prioritize the immediate withdrawal of the "Israeli" entity’s forces from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, while facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He also called for the reconstruction of war-torn areas and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes.

Pezeshkian expressed Iran’s support for any Palestinian agreement that is endorsed by the Palestinian people and reflects their consensus, stressing that their right to self-determination must be respected.

Additionally, Pezeshkian proposed the creation of a support program for Palestine’s development, including a fund for rebuilding Gaza and Lebanon, and encouraged the D-8 to advocate for the recognition of "Israel" as an apartheid entity.

He urged the formation of a joint legal committee to support Palestine in international legal actions.

The Iranian president also condemned the "Israeli" entity’s attacks on Syria, particularly its military infrastructure, and called for international action to end the occupation of Syrian territories. He expressed disappointment over the silence of international bodies, including the United Nations, regarding these aggressions.

The "Israeli" entity’s assault on Gaza, launched on October 7, 2023, following a retaliatory operation by Hamas, has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths, primarily women and children, with tens of thousands more injured or missing.