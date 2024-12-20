Ansarullah Chief: Syrian Land Grabs Part of “Greater ‘Israel’” Plan

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has stated that recent territorial seizures in Syria are part of the so-called “Greater ‘Israel’” scheme.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said, “The 'Israeli' enemy pursues a plan called the ‘David’s Corridor’, which seeks to grab more lands and extend toward the US-occupied and Kurdish-held areas on the banks of the Euphrates River.”

He highlighted "Israel’s" ambition to reach the Euphrates, noting that the entity sees the current situation in Syria as favorable due to the lack of obstacles to its encroachment.

Sayyed Al-Houthi condemned the destruction of Syria’s military facilities by "Israel," emphasizing that these assets are vital for resisting the entity's aggression.

He criticized Syria’s new rulers for failing to safeguard strategic weapons and military premises, leaving them vulnerable to "Israeli" attacks.

“The 'Israeli' enemy’s destruction of Syria’s defense capabilities represents a criminal aggression, a blatant violation, and an assault on its national sovereignty,” he said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also warned of "Israel’s" plan to occupy fertile lands in southern Syria. He criticized the US and Western allies for labeling "Israeli" aggression as “acts of self-defense” while portraying legitimate resistance efforts in Gaza and Lebanon as terrorism.

He noted that the ongoing chaos in Syria has facilitated "Israeli" land grabs, compounded by the silence and inaction of armed groups. Sayyed Al-Houthi underscored the significance of the Palestinian cause, describing it as the foremost issue of the Muslim world. He warned that "Israel" poses a grave threat to all people, especially Arabs.

He accused the new Syrian rulers of being instructed to avoid anti-"Israel" rhetoric, urging Muslims to defend Gaza as fervently as Europeans are supporting Ukraine. “The Muslim Ummah is viewed by its enemies as a naive, stupid, and ignorant community that can be easily deceived,” he remarked.

Sayyed Al-Houthi criticized Muslim countries’ inaction, stating that it has emboldened "Israel" to advance its occupation agenda.

He reaffirmed the Yemeni armed forces’ commitment to continuing operations against "Israel" in solidarity with the Palestinians and their resistance movements.

In the past week alone, Yemeni missile strikes have targeted several "Israeli" sites in the occupied territories, causing significant damage and chaos.