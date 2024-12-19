Hezbollah Slams Blatant Zionist- American Aggression on Yemen: Only Resistance to Stop Cancerous ‘Israel’

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the new Zionist-American aggression on Yemen, which targeted civilian infrastructure, in flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian norms and laws.

This aggression constitutes an escalation of Zionist brutality and a continuation of the open war on the people of our Arab and Islamic nation, especially Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

This blatant attack on Yemeni territory is the result of the enemy's failure to achieve its strategic goals on all fronts against the axis of resistance and its inability to counter accurate Yemeni strikes that exposed the fragility of its security and military system.

We call on the people of the free nations and the resistance forces to unite and stand together in the face of this ongoing aggression against our people. The “Israeli” enemy is a cancer that threatens the entire nation. Nothing will stop it except more steadfastness and resistance.

Hezbollah renews its full solidarity with the brotherly Yemeni people and affirms its confidence that this struggling and proud people will remain steadfast on the path of resistance with its wise and courageous leadership to repel the aggression.