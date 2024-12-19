Lebanese PM: ’Israel’ Repeatedly Violates Ceasefire Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has criticized "Israel" for daily breaches of the 60-day ceasefire agreement, asserting that the entity is failing to honor its obligations.

During a press conference alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Mikati accused "Israel" of ongoing violations.

“It’s been three weeks since the ceasefire agreement took effect on November 27, but we still see 'Israel' violating it,” Mikati said.

He expressed concern over the repeated breaches, stating, “It happens several times a day, every day, which, needless to say, is alarming.”

Mikati also pointed out that “Israel” has not fulfilled its commitment to withdraw forces, emphasizing the severe human, economic, financial, social and environmental repercussions that the aggression has caused Lebanon for months.

The Lebanese Prime Minister called for global pressure on "Israel" to halt its violations of the ceasefire. He also reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom amid the ongoing crisis.

The ceasefire, which came into effect on November 27, requires "Israel" to gradually withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, a temporary demarcation established after its withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000. The Lebanese army is expected to deploy troops in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Despite the agreement, Lebanon has documented numerous violations, including airstrikes, troop advances, and large-scale demolitions of homes in the south.

On Wednesday, photos and videos showed "Israeli" tanks and bulldozers entering Bani Hayyan in Marjayoun for the first time, and the entity's forces continued to destroy homes in Tayr Harfa, Jibbain, and Chihine, according to the National News Agency [NNA].

Additionally, an "Israeli" drone strike in Majdal Zoun on Tuesday injured three individuals. Settlers have also crossed the border into Lebanon without authorization, establishing encampments in areas designated as closed military zones in southern Lebanon.

Mikati remained hopeful, stating earlier on Tuesday, “We have turned the page on the war. There are some 'Israeli' violations, but we will soon stop them.”