HRW Accuses ’Israel’ of Genocide over Gaza Water Access

By Staff, Agencies

Human Rights Watch [HRW] accused Thursday "Israel" of committing "acts of genocide" in the Gaza Strip by targeting water infrastructure and cutting off supplies to civilians, urging the international community to impose targeted sanctions on the occupation entity.

In a newly released report focusing on water access, the New York-based organization outlined what it described as systematic actions by the “Israeli” authorities aimed at depriving the people of Gaza of essential water resources.

These measures, according to HRW, have "likely caused thousands of deaths... and will likely continue to cause deaths."

"Since October 2023, ‘Israeli’ authorities have deliberately obstructed Palestinians' access to the adequate amount of water required for survival in the Gaza Strip," the report stated.

The HRW report pointed to the deliberate destruction of water and sanitation infrastructure, including solar panels powering treatment plants, reservoirs, and warehouses, along with blocking fuel needed for generators.

Additionally, "Israel" cut electricity supplies, attacked repair workers, and obstructed the import of essential materials for repairs, the report indicated.

“‘Israeli’ authorities intentionally inflicted on the Palestinian population in Gaza 'conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part,'" the report concluded, amounting to the war crime of "extermination" and "acts of genocide." However, HRW stopped short of declaring outright genocide.

It explained that "the pattern of conduct set out in this report together with statements suggesting some ‘Israeli’ officials wished to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza may indicate such intent."

HRW highlighted a statement made by former “Israeli” Security Minister Yoav Gallant in October 2023, when he announced a "complete siege" on Gaza, declaring, "No electricity, no food, no water, no gas -- it's all closed."

The report, based on nearly a year of research, included interviews with dozens of Gaza residents, water and sanitation workers, medics, and aid workers, as well as analysis of satellite imagery, videos, and other data.

HRW warned that the water crisis has left the people of Gaza vulnerable to waterborne diseases and complications like infected wounds and dehydration.

Doctors and nurses told HRW "that many of their patients have died from preventable diseases and infections, and healable wounds, due to dehydration and the unavailability of water."

One emergency nurse also described having to decide against resuscitating severely dehydrated and malnourished children.

The organization called on "Israel" to take immediate steps to restore adequate water, fuel, and electricity supplies to Gaza.

It also urged the international community to "take all measures within their power to prevent genocide by ‘Israeli’ authorities in Gaza" by discontinuing military assistance to "Israel", imposing targeted sanctions, and reassessing diplomatic relations and bilateral agreements with the occupation entity.