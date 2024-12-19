No Script

Yemen Responds to ’Israeli’ Aggression By ’Tel Aviv’ Qualitative Op

folder_openYemen access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Forces released the following statement: 

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth scope of the supportive phases in the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad and in  retaliation to the “Israeli” aggression against our country, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific  military operation targeting two specific and sensitive military targets of the “Israeli” enemy in the occupied Yaffa area with two missiles Hypersonic ballistic missiles, Palestine 2 type.

The operation has successfully achieved its objectives.

The operation was carried out simultaneously with the “Israeli” aggression on civilian facilities in the capital, Sana'a, and the Hodeidah Governorate, including power stations.

Our response came within the natural and legitimate response.

The “Israeli” aggression will not deter Yemen and the Yemenis from performing their religious and moral duty in responding to its massacres in the Gaza Strip, as well as responding to this brutal aggression by continuing support and striking all hostile targets with appropriate weapons.

The operations of the Yemeni armed forces will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.

Israel Palestine Gaza Yemen sanaa hodeidah

