New “Israeli” Aggression on Civilian Facilities across Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

In a new aggression, the “Israeli” warplanes have conducted fresh aerial aggressions on the Yemeni capital of Sana’a and the strategic western province of Hodeidah, martyring and injuring several people.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television channel reported on Thursday that the airstrikes targeted the Haziz and Dhahban power stations near the capital, as well as the Hodeidah port and Ras Isa oil facility.

Civil defense teams managed to extinguish fires at the Dhahban power station, while efforts continue at Haziz, the report added.

It, however, did not specify the number of casualties caused by the “Israeli” strikes.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” military confirmed in a statement that its fighter jets had bombed Yemen following repeated missile and drone attacks on the occupied territories.

It also claimed that the targets struck were used by Yemeni forces "for their military operations.”

Reacting to the aggression, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of the political bureau of the Ansarullah resistance movement, said the “US-“Israeli” bombing of civilian facilities” in Yemen reveals the truth about the West's hypocrisy and refutes all its humanitarian claims.

In a post on his X account on Thursday morning, Al-Bukhaiti reaffirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces’ military operations in support of Gaza will continue.

“We will meet escalation with escalation until the genocide crimes in Gaza stop and food, medicine and fuel are allowed to enter its residents,” he added.

The “Israeli” attacks came just hours after the regime's army said it had intercepted a Yemeni missile before it entered the occupied territories.

The raid triggered rocket sirens across “Tel Aviv” and the central part of the occupied lands, sending more than one million settlers to shelters, “Israeli” media reported.

Following the interception, shrapnel fell in the “Tel Aviv” area and damaged a school and several vehicles.

Since the onset of “Israel’s” genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni forces have conducted operations in support of the oppressed Palestinians.