Iran, Egypt Urge Regional Unity and Immediate Aid for Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt have emphasized the urgency of enhancing regional cooperation to prevent escalating tensions and provide critical support to the Palestinian people suffering under "Israel’s" ongoing aggression.

During a meeting in Cairo on Wednesday, held on the sidelines of the 21st Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Aaty discussed the intensifying situation in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

The diplomats called for concerted efforts by key regional players to halt "Israel’s" atrocities and ensure the swift delivery of aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Araghchi condemned the failure of the international community to curb the "Israeli" entity's violations, highlighting the unreserved support provided by the United States, its primary ally.

Addressing the D-8 Council, he stated, “The international community has shamefully failed to stop acts of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by the Zionist entity.”

Since October 7, 2023, at least 45,097 Palestinians, including countless women and children, have been martyred, and over 107,244 have been injured in the war initiated by "Israel" following Gaza’s retaliatory Al-Aqsa Flood operation. The operation responded to decades of occupation and aggression against Palestinians.

The United States, "Israel’s" foremost backer, has thwarted UN efforts to achieve a Gaza ceasefire, vetoing four Security Council resolutions within the past year alone.

The Iranian and Egyptian diplomats also underlined the influential roles their countries play in the region and the Muslim world, advocating for enhanced cooperation among D-8 members to harness the organization’s economic potential.

They discussed mutual interests, with Araghchi commending Egypt for hosting the D-8 ministerial meeting and expressing hope for productive outcomes during the upcoming summit.

He pledged Iran’s readiness to support Egypt in strengthening the D-8's role under its presidency.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, aiming to promote economic collaboration among member states.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for the D-8 summit, marking the first visit by an Iranian president to Egypt in 11 years.

Egypt severed ties with Iran in 1980 following the Islamic Revolution and its recognition of "Israel." However, relations have warmed in recent years, especially since the fall of Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak in 2011. The ongoing crisis in Gaza has further intensified diplomatic exchanges between Tehran and Cairo as Egypt seeks to mediate amid "Israel’s" escalating aggression.