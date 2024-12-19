Over 1 Million “Israeli” Settlers Flee as Yemeni Missile Hits “Tel Aviv”

By Staff, Agencies

More than one million illegal settlers sought shelter after a missile fired from Yemen struck the “Tel Aviv” metropolitan area, the largest urban center in the occupied Palestinian territories, reports say.

The missile landed in the “Gush Dan” area, which includes “Tel Aviv” and serves as the hub of the “Israeli” entity's financial and high-tech sectors. Reports from “Israeli” media indicated severe damage to vehicles in the “Ramat Aviv” neighborhood in northwestern “Tel Aviv”.

The entity’s ambulance service noted injuries among those rushing to shelters across various areas, as the projectile caused violent explosions in the central parts of the occupied territories. Additional explosions were reported in the occupied holy city of Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”].

The “Israeli” military confirmed that the missile, described as a ballistic projectile launched from Yemen, triggered sirens across central districts, including “Tel Aviv”. Missile interception systems were reportedly activated in “Eilat” as well.

The Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced he would issue an “important statement” in the coming hours, likely addressing the missile strike and its implications.

Since October 7, 2023, Yemeni forces have conducted numerous strikes targeting strategic and sensitive locations across the occupied territories. These operations come in response to the “Israeli” entity's US-backed war on Gaza, which has caused the martyrdom of over 45,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Yemeni strikes have disrupted maritime traffic to the occupied territories, forcing ships carrying military and commercial supplies to take longer routes around Africa. The operations have also effectively shut down “Eilat”, located at the southernmost tip of the occupied territories.

Following the missile strike, Yemen’s Al-Masirah network reported aggressive airstrikes by the “Israeli” entity on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. The strikes targeted power plants and included attacks on the western port city of Hodeida and the Marib–Ras Isa oil pipeline.

Citing an “Israeli” official, Axios confirmed that the entity had launched attacks on Sana’a. The United States and the United Kingdom, key allies of the “Israeli” entity, have also carried out airstrikes in Yemen to counter its anti-“Israeli” operations.

In response to escalating tensions, the US deployed a new aircraft carrier strike group, led by the USS Harry S. Truman, to the Red Sea. This follows previous retaliatory operations by Yemeni forces that forced other US carriers, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, to withdraw from the region.