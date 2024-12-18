Ireland Stands Firm in Support of Palestine amid Diplomatic Tensions with ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Ireland's recent decision to join South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice [ICJ], accusing "Israel" of committing genocide in Gaza, has intensified diplomatic tensions that have been building for years.

On Monday, "Israel" responded to Ireland's move by closing its embassy in Dublin.

Newly appointed "Israeli" Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris of anti-Semitism, claiming, “There is a difference between criticism and anti-Semitism based on the delegitimization and dehumanization of 'Israel' and double standards.”

Harris, however, remained resolute. Addressing reporters in Dublin, he reaffirmed Ireland’s commitment to upholding international law.

While acknowledging "Israel's" right to “self-defense”, Harris criticized its actions in Gaza, stating: “You know what I think is reprehensible? Killing children, seeing the scale of civilian deaths in Gaza and leaving people to starve without humanitarian aid.”

Ireland's vocal criticism of "Israel's" war on Gaza reflects a widespread sentiment among its population, rooted in historical parallels between Palestine’s struggle and Ireland’s own experience with colonization.

This solidarity is deeply ingrained in Irish society and politics, with public opinion consistently supporting Palestine.

Fatin Al Tamimi, Vice Chair of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign [IPSC], emphasized this connection.

While her sister remains trapped in Gaza, she praised Irish empathy, noting, “As soon as they find out I’m Palestinian, they immediately say they get it. But I still have to explain the scale of the genocide being carried out in Gaza.”

Ireland's support for Palestine has also manifested in its political actions. In November 2023, former Irish leader Leo Varadkar described "Israel's" actions in Gaza as “approaching revenge.”

Shortly after, Ireland, along with Spain, Belgium, and Malta, called for a ceasefire and highlighted the double standards in the EU’s stance on Ukraine versus Gaza.

In May 2024, Ireland formally recognized Palestinian statehood, provoking further backlash from "Israel," including a temporary recall of its ambassador.

Despite criticism from within "Israel," including inflammatory rhetoric in "Israeli" media, Ireland remains an outlier in the EU, where countries like Germany strongly back "Israel."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s pro-"Israel" stance has drawn internal criticism, but Ireland has remained unwavering.

Professor Ray Murphy of the Irish Centre for Human Rights explained that Palestine is a unifying issue for Irish citizens: “It cuts across all social classes, ages, and political allegiances. People see it as just right.”

Looking ahead, concerns arise over potential US pressure on Ireland, particularly with the incoming Trump administration.

Ireland, a key recipient of US foreign investment, may face challenges if the US intensifies its pro-"Israel" stance. Yet, many Irish, including Al Tamimi and her children, remain steadfast in their support for Palestine, driven by personal and national convictions.

“They want to see Palestine,” Al Tamimi said of her children. “They’re Irish citizens and could visit, but that’s not the same. They’re Palestinian. They want to go there and live.”