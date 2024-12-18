Iranian President to Visit Egypt for First Time in 11 Years for D-8 Summit

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to visit Egypt to participate in the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation [D-8] summit, marking the first visit by an Iranian president in 11 years, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Baghaei announced that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will lead a delegation to Cairo for the 21st Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the D-8, scheduled for December 18.

This ministerial conference will bring together foreign ministers from the eight member states—Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia and Bangladesh—to finalize summit documents.

The D-8 summit, themed "Investing in Youth and Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Shaping the Future Economy," will convene on December 19 with the participation of presidents from the member states.

Baghaei highlighted the importance of using multilateral gatherings to address regional issues.

On the sidelines of the summit, leaders of the member states will hold a special meeting to discuss bilateral and regional matters, with a particular focus on the situation in Palestine and Lebanon.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation aims to foster development cooperation among its members. This year's summit in Cairo will be its 11th edition.

President Pezeshkian's visit will be the first by an Iranian leader since former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad attended a 2013 meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] in Cairo, where he met with then-Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi.

Diplomatic relations between Egypt and Iran were severed in 1980 following Egypt's recognition of the “Israeli” entity and its hosting of Iran's deposed Shah. However, since the 2011 ousting of Hosni Mubarak, relations have improved.

Recent diplomatic efforts, particularly amid the ongoing “Israeli” genocide in Gaza, have intensified as Egypt seeks to mediate regional conflicts.