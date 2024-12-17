Ukraine Claims Responsibility for Assassination of Russian General

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine’s Security Service [SBU] has taken credit for the assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov, the commander of the Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces.

According to multiple media outlets citing anonymous sources within the SBU, Kirillov was killed in an explosion early Tuesday in southeastern Moscow, along with his aide.

The attack occurred hours after Kiev accused the general of involvement in the alleged use of chemical agents on the battlefield, a charge Moscow has categorically denied.

Investigators suspect the bomb was concealed inside an electric scooter handlebar and triggered remotely, according to Russian media.

Reuters, the BBC, and Ukrainian outlets reported a statement from an SBU source labeling the 54-year-old Russian officer as “a war criminal and an absolutely legitimate target” for assassination.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, condemned the killing, describing it as evidence of the Ukrainian government’s desperation.

“This is the agony of Kiev, which uses its remaining strength to justify its worthless existence to Western masters, prolong war and death, and explain away the catastrophic situation on the front line,” Medvedev said.

He added that Ukraine’s leaders cannot terrorize the Russian people and will ultimately face accountability for their crimes.

Kirillov, who assumed leadership of his military branch in 2017, had been involved in investigations into alleged Ukrainian use of chemical weapons against Russian troops.

He regularly provided reports accusing American-funded labs in Ukraine of conducting biological warfare research.

Reports and statements by former officials suggest that Kiev operates a broad assassination program targeting individuals it deems enemies of Ukraine.

Moscow has accused the Ukrainian government of resorting to terrorist tactics due to its military setbacks and has blamed it for the murders of journalist Darya Dugina, military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, and other civilians.