Iran FM Spox: Embassy in Syria to Reopen Once Conditions are Secured

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, announced that reopening the country’s embassy in Damascus remains a priority.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Tehran, Baqaei emphasized that the mission would resume operations once the “necessary conditions,” particularly the security and safety of the embassy and its staff, are ensured.

He noted that preparations are ongoing but did not provide a specific timeline, stating that the embassy would reopen “as soon as the necessary conditions are provided.”

Baqaei underscored Iran’s principled deployment of military advisers to Syria, emphasizing that their presence was not for territorial conquest or empire-building.

“Our mission in Syria was to enhance public safety and security against terrorism, at the invitation of the former Syrian government,” he stated.

He highlighted that Iran’s objectives centered on safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity and ensuring stability until security prevailed.

“We believe that stability in regional countries directly contributes to West Asia’s overall security,” he noted.

The spokesman strongly denounced recent “Israeli” military strikes in Syria, criticizing them as violations of the Arab nation’s territorial integrity and UN Security Council resolutions.

Turning to Gaza, Baqaei condemned the genocidal war waged by the Zionist entity, blaming the United States and Germany for supplying 99% of the weapons used in “Israeli” attacks.

He accused these nations of complicity in the “Israeli” entity’s atrocities and called for immediate global action to end the genocide and hold “Israeli” leaders accountable.

He noted that the International Criminal Court [ICC] has issued arrest warrants for senior “Israeli” officials for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Baqaei urged member states of the ICC to enforce these warrants and ensure adherence to international humanitarian law, adding, “The Zionist entity is guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression.”

Baqaei criticized recent remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who claimed Russia and Iran should have no role in Syria’s future.

He dismissed the comments, stating, “The era of foreign powers deciding the fate of the region is over.” He urged European leaders to reassess their policies, particularly given their role in creating regional instability.

He also pointed to the influx of terrorists from Western countries into Syria, which undermined the nation’s security and stability. “Europe should reflect on its actions instead of dictating the fate of other nations,” Baqaei asserted.

The spokesman appreciated Germany’s revised stance on the three Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb, noting that some European countries had adjusted their positions and formally communicated their revised views.

On Iran-China relations, Baqaei highlighted the thriving cooperation between the two countries in political, commercial, and cultural spheres. He pointed to the 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed in March 2021 as evidence of the depth of bilateral relations.