“Israeli” Army Advances in Southern Syria, Occupies 370 Square Kilometers

By Staff, Agencies

Reports from the Syrian capital Damascus revealed on Tuesday that “Israeli” forces have advanced into some neighborhoods of the town of Hader in the Quneitra countryside, southern Syria.

Meanwhile, an “Israeli” media outlet confirmed that "Israel" has occupied 370 square kilometers of Syrian territory.

The “Israeli” news site i24NEWS reported that the “Israeli” occupation ground forces have destroyed military positions and assets belonging to the Syrian army in southern Syria.

According to the “Israeli” occupation's military correspondent Yinon Shalom Yitah, the operation targeted military infrastructure found in the region, which was affiliated with the Syrian army.

The site noted that the actions, authorized by the required armed groups due to the sensitive nature of the mission, were carried out with the help of tank battalions deployed in the area and infantry fighters.