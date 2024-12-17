No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Imam Khamenei: US Wrong to Think Resistance Has Ended, ‘Israel’ Not Hezbollah to Be Eradicated

7 hours ago
By Staff

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the presumption of the United States and its allies that the resistance has ended is "completely wrong."

"With the developments in Syria, and the crimes of the Zionist entity and the US, they [the enemies] thought that the issue of resistance was over; they are completely wrong,” Imam Khamenei said.

His Eminence further added that “The Zionist entity wants to encircle and eradicate [the Lebanese resistance group] Hezbollah through Syria, but the one that will be eradicated is ‘Israel’.”

The Leader made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with a group of women from different walks of life in the Iranian capital of Tehran in the run-up to the celebrations commemorating the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra [PBUH], the beloved daughter of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

“The spirits of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sinwar are alive, and their martyrdom did not remove them from the scene, but only removed their physical presence. Their spirits remain, thoughts are alive and their path will continue,” The Leader confirmed.

In parallel, Imam Khamenei underlined that “Gaza is subjected to daily attacks and is offering martyrs, yet it is steadfast and continues resisting, and Lebanon is resisting as well.”

 

 

Israel Iran Syria Gaza Hezbollah sayyednasrallah UnitedStates ImamKhamenei YehyaSinwar

