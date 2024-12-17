WFP Warns of Acute Hunger Crisis in Gaza Amid Siege and Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations World Food Program [WFP] has issued a stark warning that two million people in Gaza are experiencing “acute hunger”, as humanitarian aid remains blocked by “Israel’s” ongoing siege and aggression against the besieged territory.

“Two million people are facing acute hunger across Gaza,” WFP Chief Cindy McCain stated in a post on the social media platform X on Monday. She highlighted that only one-third of WFP food trucks were able to enter Gaza last month.

“North Gaza was hit hardest – just two trucks reached thousands of hungry people,” McCain added.

The northern region has been under relentless siege for nearly two months, with residents ordered to evacuate.

However, Palestinians attempting to flee south have reportedly been targeted by “Israeli” snipers and drones.

McCain called for “safe, unfettered access at scale” to save lives and prevent famine in Gaza.

“Israel” initiated its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in response to decades of bloodshed and destruction inflicted by the occupying entity on Palestinians.

The ongoing military onslaught has resulted in the martyrdom of at least 45,028 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while over 106,962 have been injured. Thousands remain missing and are presumed to be buried under rubble.

Media reports also suggest that the “Israeli” military has begun constructing infrastructure and large facilities in Gaza, indicating plans to remain in the occupied territory until at least the end of 2025.