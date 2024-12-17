No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

WFP Warns of Acute Hunger Crisis in Gaza Amid Siege and Aggression

WFP Warns of Acute Hunger Crisis in Gaza Amid Siege and Aggression
folder_openPalestine access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations World Food Program [WFP] has issued a stark warning that two million people in Gaza are experiencing “acute hunger”, as humanitarian aid remains blocked by “Israel’s” ongoing siege and aggression against the besieged territory.

“Two million people are facing acute hunger across Gaza,” WFP Chief Cindy McCain stated in a post on the social media platform X on Monday. She highlighted that only one-third of WFP food trucks were able to enter Gaza last month.

“North Gaza was hit hardest – just two trucks reached thousands of hungry people,” McCain added.

The northern region has been under relentless siege for nearly two months, with residents ordered to evacuate.

However, Palestinians attempting to flee south have reportedly been targeted by “Israeli” snipers and drones.

McCain called for “safe, unfettered access at scale” to save lives and prevent famine in Gaza.

“Israel” initiated its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in response to decades of bloodshed and destruction inflicted by the occupying entity on Palestinians.

The ongoing military onslaught has resulted in the martyrdom of at least 45,028 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while over 106,962 have been injured. Thousands remain missing and are presumed to be buried under rubble.

Media reports also suggest that the “Israeli” military has begun constructing infrastructure and large facilities in Gaza, indicating plans to remain in the occupied territory until at least the end of 2025.

Israel WFP Palestine GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
WFP Warns of Acute Hunger Crisis in Gaza Amid Siege and Aggression

WFP Warns of Acute Hunger Crisis in Gaza Amid Siege and Aggression

7 hours ago
Genocide Continues: “Israel” Martyred over 12000 Palestinian Students Since Oct 7

Genocide Continues: “Israel” Martyred over 12000 Palestinian Students Since Oct 7

7 hours ago
Hamas Condemns “Israel’s” Targeting of Journalists in Gaza as a War Crime

Hamas Condemns “Israel’s” Targeting of Journalists in Gaza as a War Crime

23 hours ago
UN Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

UN Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 17-12-2024 Hour: 01:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot