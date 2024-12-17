Genocide Continues: “Israel” Martyred over 12000 Palestinian Students Since Oct 7

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian Ministry of Education announced that 12799 students were martyred and 20942 were injured in Gaza and occupied West Bank since the beginning of “Israel's” war on Gaza.

The ministry said in a statement that the number of students who were martyred in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression reached more than 12681, and those who were injured reached 20311.

In the West Bank, 118 students were martyred and 631 others were injured, in addition to the arrest of 538.

The martyrdom toll of teachers and school administrators reached 598 while 3801 were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. More than 158 were detained in the West Bank.

The ministry pointed out that 425 government schools, universities and 65 schools affiliated with the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, were bombed and vandalized in the Gaza Strip.

It also confirmed that 788000 students in the Gaza Strip are still deprived of attending their schools and universities since the beginning of the aggression, while most students suffer from psychological trauma and face difficult health conditions.