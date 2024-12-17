No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Genocide Continues: “Israel” Martyred over 12000 Palestinian Students Since Oct 7

Genocide Continues: “Israel” Martyred over 12000 Palestinian Students Since Oct 7
folder_openPalestine access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian Ministry of Education announced that 12799 students were martyred and 20942 were injured in Gaza and occupied West Bank since the beginning of “Israel's” war on Gaza.

The ministry said in a statement that the number of students who were martyred in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression reached more than 12681, and those who were injured reached 20311.

In the West Bank, 118 students were martyred and 631 others were injured, in addition to the arrest of 538.

The martyrdom toll of teachers and school administrators reached 598 while 3801 were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. More than 158 were detained in the West Bank.

The ministry pointed out that 425 government schools, universities and 65 schools affiliated with the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, were bombed and vandalized in the Gaza Strip.

It also confirmed that 788000 students in the Gaza Strip are still deprived of attending their schools and universities since the beginning of the aggression, while most students suffer from psychological trauma and face difficult health conditions.

 

Israel Palestine GazaUnderAttack

Comments

  1. Related News
WFP Warns of Acute Hunger Crisis in Gaza Amid Siege and Aggression

WFP Warns of Acute Hunger Crisis in Gaza Amid Siege and Aggression

7 hours ago
Genocide Continues: “Israel” Martyred over 12000 Palestinian Students Since Oct 7

Genocide Continues: “Israel” Martyred over 12000 Palestinian Students Since Oct 7

7 hours ago
Hamas Condemns “Israel’s” Targeting of Journalists in Gaza as a War Crime

Hamas Condemns “Israel’s” Targeting of Journalists in Gaza as a War Crime

23 hours ago
UN Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

UN Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 17-12-2024 Hour: 01:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot