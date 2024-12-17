Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

By Staff, Agencies

Two female Lebanese activists have faced legal proceedings as a result of which they have been arrested for critiquing a Beirut-based television station’s bias in favor of the “Israeli” entity.

Ghina Ghandour and Sahar Ghaddar, both of whom are based in southern Lebanon, faced the lawsuit and were apprehended after refusing to delete posts they had published on X, former Twitter, in condemnation of the discrimination employed by MTV Lebanon at a time when the country was under escalated deadly “Israeli” aggression.

Posting on the social media platform on December 11, Ghandour had denounced the station as “a master manipulator of minds [that] has made sowing discord and sectarianism its mission.”

“By silencing dissent and stifling opposing views, it has found a new pastime in gagging free speech,” she had noted.

The activist had, meanwhile, said she was “honored to be targeted by such a morally bankrupt organization,” adding, “Thank you for this badge of honor.”

Less than a week later, Ghaddar took to X, priding herself on standing with Lebanon during the “Israeli” aggression, and saying “any honorable and free person” would do the same.

“However, MTV took a different stance. Even after the attack ended, the channel continued its attacks on national sentiment,” she stated.

The activist said she had been summoned by the country’s Cyber Crime Bureau on the back of a lawsuit that had been filed by the channel over her stance.

“Believing in the fundamental right to freedom of speech in my country, I will appear before the authorities,” she noted, adding, “The fight for truth and justice will continue, no matter the cost.”

MTV Lebanon has been denounced by many Lebanese activists for its stance in favor of the “Israeli” entity and against the country’s Hezbollah resistance movement.

The movement has been defending the Lebanese soil and people in the face of decades-long “Israeli” aggression, including the escalation that began targeting the country last October and lasted until last month, when a ceasefire took effect.

Around 4,000 people were martyred during the intensified raids before the truce, which keeps being violated by the entity to deadly effects for the Lebanese people.

Instances of the channel’s bias have been widely cited in its reports and accusations against Hezbollah.