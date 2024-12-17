Trump: Ukraine’s Zelensky Not Invited to Inauguration

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has not been invited to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Trump confirmed to reporters on Monday.

Trump, who won last month’s election against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, will take office as the 47th president of the United States during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20.

The announcement came during Trump’s first formal press conference since his election victory.

Asked by journalists whether he had invited Zelensky, Trump responded, “No, I didn’t invite him.” He, however, added, “If he’d like to come, I’d like to have him.”

Trump met with Zelensky this month in Paris along with French President Emmanuel Macron for talks centered on the Ukraine crisis. Trump, who was reportedly reluctant to meet Zelensky, said afterwards that he wanted the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev to end as soon as possible.

NBC reported later that Trump’s team has been working hard to broker a truce between Ukraine and Russia that could pave the way for peace talks. Trump has repeatedly slammed the administration of current President Joe Biden for its handling of the conflict and claimed that the hostilities never would have broken out at all with him in the White House.

According to media reports, Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the inauguration. The offer was reportedly made in early November, shortly after Trump’s election victory. However, it remains unclear whether Xi has accepted the invitation.

CBS has reported, citing sources, that China’s ambassador to the US and his spouse are expected to attend the event, as per standard practice.

Trump’s team has suggested hosting other leaders at the Capitol on January 20 in addition to Xi. While ambassadors and diplomats are typically invited, State Department records since 1874 indicate that no foreign leader has ever attended the transfer-of-power ceremony.

Among other officials invited, various media outlets have named Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that the Kremlin did not receive an invitation, according to RBK.