Russian Chemical Defense Chief Killed in Moscow Blast

By Staff, Agencies

An explosion near a residential building in southeastern Moscow has killed two people, including Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s Radiological Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, officials have confirmed.

In a statement in the early hours of Tuesday, the Investigative Committee said the blast was caused by a remotely controlled improvised explosive device attached to an electric scooter parked near the entrance. It added that it killed both Kirillov and his aide. Earlier media reports claimed that the device was detonated as the two were leaving the building.

The Russian authorities have opened a criminal case, the committee said, adding that the investigation is underway.

The 54-year-old general led the Radiological Chemical and Biological Defense Forces since 2017 and came to prominence as the military official who often presented reports accusing Ukraine and the US, Kiev’s main backer, of using chemical weapons on the battlefield. He also reported on evidence of the US operating a widespread network of biolaboratories in Ukraine and elsewhere, which he said is a major threat to the civilian population.

Kirillov was killed in the blast one day after Ukraine’s Security Service [SBU] formally declared him a suspect in a case focusing on Moscow’s alleged use of chemical weapons against Kiev’s military. Russia has denied using chemical weapons on the battlefield, arguing that it had destroyed these weapons in 2017.