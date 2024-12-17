Blatant Aggression: US, British Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Defense Ministry

By Staff, Agencies

In a new aggression against Yemen’s sovereignty, the US and British warplanes have carried out fresh aggression on the Yemeni capital Sana'a and other regions, intensifying attacks as Yemeni Armed Forces continue their anti-“Israeli” operations in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported that US and British aircraft targeted the premises of the Yemeni Defense Ministry in the Assafi'yah district of Sana’a early on Tuesday.

The report, however, did not provide any details regarding potential casualties or damage.

For his part, the Yemeni information minister vehemently denounced the latest US and British airstrikes against Sana’a, stating that the act of aggression “falls within the framework of attempts to diminish the Yemeni nation’s will to support Palestinian people.”

Hashem Sharaf al-Din underscored that enemies are unable to undermine Yemen’s military capabilities, as its government and nation are standing firm in the face of their vicious and terrorist attacks.

This came hours after the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced in a statement that the country’s missile units had carried out a military operation against an “Israeli” military target in Tel Aviv, using a hypersonic Palestine 2 ballistic missile

Brigadier General Yahya Saree noted that the missile strike was in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and successfully achieved its desired objectives.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations, and will strike all ‘Israeli’ facilities within the occupied territories,” Saree pointed out, adding that “such strikes will not stop unless the ongoing aggression on Gaza ends and the siege is completely lifted.”

Early on Monday, American and British warplanes conducted a joint airstrike on targets at the Midi district in Yemen’s northern province of Hajjah.

US and British military aircraft also targeted a number of locations in the At Tuhayta district of the strategic western province of Hodeidah. Details on potential human or material losses from the strikes were not quickly disclosed.