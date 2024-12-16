Assad Denies Pre-Planned Departure from Damascus, Clarifies Evacuation amid Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s former President Bashar Assad has refuted claims that his departure from Damascus was planned in advance, stating that it was the Russian authorities who requested his evacuation from the Hemeimim airbase in the western coastal province of Latakia after it came under intense drone attacks.

“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed. On the contrary, I remained in Damascus, carrying out my duties until the early hours of Sunday, December 8, 2024," a statement published on the Syrian presidency’s Telegram channel and dated December 16 quoted Assad as saying.

"As terrorist forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations," the statement continued. “Upon arrival at the Hmeimim airbase that morning, it became clear that our forces had completely withdrawn from all battle lines and that the last army positions had fallen.”

The statement further noted that Russian officials requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Moscow on the evening of December 8, as the field situation worsened and the Russian military base itself came under attack.

Assad stressed that, “At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party. The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught.”

He added, “I have never sought positions for personal gain but have always considered myself as a custodian of a national project, supported by the faith of the Syrian people, who believed in its vision.”

He concluded, “I have carried an unwavering conviction in their will and ability to protect the state, defend its institutions, and uphold their choices to the very last moment.”

The statement also emphasized that “when the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose, rendering its occupation meaningless.”

Assad reaffirmed his strong sense of belonging to Syria and its people, asserting that this bond remains unshaken by any position or circumstance.

Militants, led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS], launched a surprise two-pronged attack on Syria’s northwestern city of Aleppo and the surrounding countryside of Idlib on November 27. They advanced southward to capture several key cities, including Hama, Homs, Daraa and Suwayda, before seizing control of Damascus early on December 8.