Spox: Yemeni Armed Forces Target ’Israeli’ Military Site in Yafa with Palestine-2 Missile
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage
In a statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support for the Palestinian Cause and its commitment to defending Yemen against any foreign aggression.
The statement outlined the successful completion of a military operation targeting an “Israeli” enemy site in the occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”] area.
The Yemeni military reiterated its commitment to fighting against the “Israeli” entity until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the aggression ends, highlighting Yemen's readiness to confront any potential “Israeli”-American aggression with further military operations.
Below is the full statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces:
In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate
He said: {O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.} (Quran, 47:7)
In solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, in response to the ongoing massacres against our brothers in Gaza, and in support of its noble resistance within the framework of the fifth phase of escalation, the missile force carried out a military operation targeting an “Israeli” enemy military site in the occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”] area using a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type.
By the grace of God, the operation successfully achieved its objectives.
The Yemeni Armed Forces remain committed to continuing their military operations against the “Israeli” entity. These operations will not cease until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege on the Palestinian people is lifted.
The Armed Forces, along with all the dear and steadfast Yemeni people, are fully prepared to confront any “Israeli”-American aggression targeting Yemen with additional impactful and exceptional military operations.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs.
Long live Yemen, free, honorable and independent.
Victory to Yemen and all free peoples of the nation.
Sanaa, 15th of Jumada Al-Akhira, 1446 AH
December 16, 2024 AD
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces.
