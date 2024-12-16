Syrian Fact-Checking Group Exposes CNN’s “Prisoner” as Known Extortionist

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian fact-checking group Verify-Sy has clarified the identity of the man shown being escorted out of a Damascus prison earlier this week by CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward.

Ward and her team, accompanied by armed militants, entered a prison located in the Syrian Air Force Intelligence headquarters in Damascus shortly after the fall of the Bashar Assad government and the takeover of the Syrian capital by the Haya’t Tahrir Al-Sham militant group.

They claimed to have found a Syrian "prisoner" confined to a locked, empty cell and wrapped in a cloak.

Sharing her excitement on X [formerly Twitter], Ward described the moment as “one of the most extraordinary moments” of her nearly 20-year journalism career.

However, the event was later exposed as a staged act, leading to widespread criticism of Ward’s actions.

Critics accused her of engaging in “performative journalism,” with some suggesting she deserved an Oscar for the dramatized story.

Verify-Sy questioned CNN's portrayal of the man as a "prisoner" held in solitary confinement for three months, citing inconsistencies in his appearance and behavior.

“The man, hidden under a blanket despite the gunshots used to break his cell lock, claimed he had not seen sunlight for three months,” the group stated.

“However, his reaction to the light did not match such a claim—he did not flinch or blink even when gazing up at the sky.”

The fact-checking group revealed that the man, identified by CNN as Adel Gharbal from Homs, was in fact Salama Mohammad Salama, also known as ‘Abu Hamza.’

A former first lieutenant in Syrian Air Force Intelligence, Salama was reportedly arrested less than a month ago for theft and extortion.

Residents of the Al-Bayyada neighborhood in Homs, his hometown, confirmed Salama’s history, stating that he had overseen security checkpoints in the city.

Following the fall of the Assad government, Salama allegedly attempted to gain public sympathy by claiming he had been "forced" into committing these crimes. Verify-Sy added that Salama had deactivated his social media accounts and changed his phone number to avoid scrutiny.

CNN shared the story on its official X page with the caption: “Syria is free.” The post described an “extraordinary moment” in which Clarissa Ward and her team witnessed the supposed prisoner being freed after allegedly being left without food, water or light for days. The post, which has since gone viral but not been deleted, was flagged with a community note labeling the event as “clearly staged.”

“There is no chance a prisoner who was in the darkness can look at the sun with wide-open eyes. Additionally, his jacket is clean and he has a fresh haircut and clean nails—details inconsistent with the conditions of Syria’s prisons,” the note stated.

This incident is not Ward’s first experience with allegations of “staging journalism.” She previously faced criticism for dramatizing her coverage of “Israel’s” so-called “Hamas rocket attacks” following the October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, including lying on the side of a highway for effect.

Amid growing backlash, CNN announced on Sunday that it is investigating the man’s identity, noting that he may have provided a “false identity.”

“We reported the scene as it unfolded, including what the prisoner told us, with clear attribution,” CNN stated. “We have subsequently been investigating his background and are aware that he may have given a false identity. We are continuing our reporting into this and the wider story.”